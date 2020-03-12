School board to consider long-term plans

Body

Murphy – With state funding favoring more condensed school models, the Cherokee County Board of Education is considering long-range plans that could include consolidation of some local schools.

Superintendent Jeana Conley was directed to present long-range plan options at this month’s board meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Murphy Middle School. She said there is no mandate for the board to select any of the plans this week. Some options outline variations on the consolidation of some schools, while another option has a plan to remodel or renovate all existing schools.

The timeline of any long-range plan depends on several factors, including price and support from the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners. For example, Conley said Macon County Schools took 20 years to complete its long-range plan for schools.

Money is a driving factor in consolidation. The county’s primary obligation to the school district is to fund facilities, but for several years the county has funded up to 24 teacher salaries at just under $1 million total each of the last two years. That’s because the state does not provide an adequate amount of funding to support all teacher salaries in Cherokee County Schools.

The school system received $24 million from the state, which comes out to $7,922.11 per student, during the 2018-19 year. However, because of the expenses of operating 13 different campuses, the expenditure per student at each school varies.

The Murphy High School district has the most schools in the county with five schools – two elementary, one middle, one elementary/middle and the high school. In 2019, the cost per student was $10,391.12 at Peachtree Elementary School, $9,861.95 at Martins Creek Elementary/Middle School, $8,573.91 at Murphy Elementary School and $6,154.40 at Murphy Middle School.

Meanwhile, in the Andrews High School district, which was consolidated to three schools when Marble Elementary School closed in 2017, has expenditures of $8,560.91 per student at Andrews Elementary School and $6,447.74 at Andrews Middle School.

The average number of students attending school each day in Cherokee County has decreased by almost 500 students in the last 10 years, from 3,639 total students in 2007-08, to 3,166 in 2019. As of February, there were 3,255 students in county schools.

A feasibility study is already underway to determine if Martins Creek School should remain open after estimated costs to repair the septic system came back higher than expected. The school has just under 200 students, and feasibility studies are typically performed when a school drops below 200 students daily.

Before closing a school, there must be a study performed. There must also be a public hearing in the community, as outlined in state statutes.

Parents and community members who are opposed to closing the school plan to gather at Thursday’s meeting. They have started a petition threatening to remove their children from Cherokee County Schools if Martins Creek School is closed. The petition says they instead would send their children to school in a neighboring county or The Learning Center charter school, or they would homeschool or create their own charter school.

However, The Learning Center may not a realistic option. Head of School Ryan Bender said the charter caps each grade at 24 students, and both second and sixth grades are already filled to capacity. Meanwhile, Murphy Elementary – like the other schools in Cherokee County – is capped at 22 students per classroom. The school can maintain four classrooms per grade in all but one grade if it must absorb all elementary students from Martins Creek next year.

The charter school is holding open enrollment through April 3. If the school gets too many applicants for a grade, officials conduct a lottery to determine who gets the spots available. While the school has never needed a waiting list, Bender said they’d be happy to start one on a first-come, first-served basis if families were interested to learn of openings once they arise.

Bender said he’s had some inquires about transferring to the school, but was not sure if any of those inquiries were from Martins Creek families.

“I’m available to meet with anybody,” he said.