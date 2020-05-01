Glenda Farley

Body

Glenda Palmer Farley left this planet on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She leaves behind a loving family and many friends.

Gene, her beloved husband, shared a wonderful life with Glenda. And, out of that love came Landon, their son. A son who never ceased to amaze and delight each of them. Not thinking life could get any better, along comes Jamie, their daughter-in-law. And, out of that love comes Kellen and Ella.

Glenda is all around us. She is in every sunrise, every sunset, every bird and every leaf. She loved being outside. It is where Glenda was at her best. She could sit quietly and just listen or snap a beautiful picture which we all delighted in.

Hiking trails were her path to happiness. She found solace and peace amongst the trees, rock and water.

But one only had to say the word and Glenda dropped everything to lend a helping hand.

She was compassionate, warm and true to who she was. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and to those lucky enough – friend.

Glenda leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Gene; their son, Landon (Jamie) and grandchildren, Kellen and Ella; her mother, Betty Ann Barton Palmer; siblings, Genie Morgan (Gary), Ann Brooks (David), Sara Bolena, Grayson Palmer (Lara).

There will be no service at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Graham County Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 1084, Robbinsville NC 28771.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.