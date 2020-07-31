Rebels Bring Home Rings

Subhead Travel softball team takes home World Series win.

Shown, following the victory, are (from left, front) Riley Smith (Copper Basin), Payton Palmer (Hiwassee Dam) and Kaitlyn Goode (Copper Basin); (middle) coach David Goode, Rylie Payne (Hiwassee Dam), Lauren Brooks (Hiwassee Dam), Allison Stiles (Hiwassee Dam), Karlie Curtis (Andrews), Sydney Payne (Hiwassee Dam), Ansleigh Hogsed (Murphy), Riley Dockery (Murphy), head coach Mark Brooks and coach Shannon Palmer; and (back) coach Dwayne Stiles.

Cleveland, Tenn. – After losing their spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of the Lady Rebels travel softball team, were prepared to handle the challenge of working their…