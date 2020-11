Subhead Lady Bulldogs volleyball team opens shortened season with dominating victories over rivals Andrews and Nantahala

Murphy volleyball head coach Nikol Edwards talks to her team between sets during the Lady Bulldogs' season-opening win against Andrews on Nov. 17.

Murphy – After breaking the huddle following the Lady Bulldogs’ 3-0 victory over Nantahala on Friday, Murphy head coach Nikol Edwards watched as her masked players raced to be the first group of six…