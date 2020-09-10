Has a Nice Ring to It

Photo by Dana Anderson: The Murphy Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team show off their state championship rings.

The Bulldog logo at midfield had a fresh coat of paint honoring the Lady Bulldogs’ 30-0 season Sunday thanks to assistant football coach Gary Thompson.

Lady Bulldog head coach Ray Gutierrez speaks to his players and their families during Sunday’s ring ceremony.

Junior forward Torin Rogers reacts to seeing her championship ring for the first time.