Has a Nice Ring to It

Murphy Lady Bulldogs celebrate 1A state basketball co-championship
Photo by Dana Anderson: The Murphy Lady Bulldogs’ basketball team show off their state championship rings.
The Bulldog logo at midfield had a fresh coat of paint honoring the Lady Bulldogs’ 30-0 season Sunday thanks to assistant football coach Gary Thompson.
Lady Bulldog head coach Ray Gutierrez speaks to his players and their families during Sunday’s ring ceremony.
Junior forward Torin Rogers reacts to seeing her championship ring for the first time.
Murphy senior Sarah Pullium shows off her assortment of state championship bling – including a pair of rings from the Lady Bulldogs’ last two track and field state championships to go along with her new state basketball championship ring.
Family.
That was the universal theme Sunday, as the Murphy Lady Bulldogs gathered at Bob Hendrix Memorial Stadium to celebrate their 1A state basketball championship and perfect 30-0 season, 174…
