Subhead Andrews quarterback Holloway preparing for switch to wide receiver at collegiate level

Holloway recently attended the Under Armour Elite Upperclassmen Showcase in Johns Creek, Ga., where he participated in wide receiver position drills. Photo by Nelson Hill.

Andrews Tucker Holloway is determined – maybe even destined – to play football collegiately. And during the past few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andrews senior has been a staple at Hugh…