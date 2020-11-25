Dalton to play softball at UNC-Chapel Hill

Murphy senior Annie Kate Dalton signed her letter of intent to play collegiate softball at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Thursday. Dalton, who will be kicking for the football team this season, was joined by coaches (from left) Mark Pickens, Thomas Nelson, David Gentry, Joseph Watson, Will Posey and Erik Laney.

Murphy – Annie Kate Dalton feels like she was put on this earth to play softball. “I really believe that this was something that God wanted me to do, that this is the path that he’s set for me,”…