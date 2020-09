Subhead Former Wildcat Tucker Holloway to play wide receiver, corner for Eagles

Photo by Nelson Hill: Former Andrews quarterback Tucker Holloway will be lining up at wide receiver and corner for the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School Eagles this upcoming season.

When Tucker Holloway first heard that the N.C. High School Athletics Association was delaying the start to the 2020-2021 fall sports season, doubt began to creep into his mind. With the dream of…