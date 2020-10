Subhead Former Wildcat Tucker Holloway playing well through first two games at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

Former Andrews quarterback Tucker Holloway came away with two crucial catches on Rabun Gap’s game-winning drive against Christ School and snagged the game-clinching interception on the next defensive possession.

When Tucker Holloway stepped onto the football field in Rabun Gap’s opener against Christ School, all the stress and anxiety of the past few months washed away onto the field. “You could just feel…