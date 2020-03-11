Local man charged with killing infant in Murphy

Body

A local father was arrested Wednesday and charged with murdering his child.

Morgan Kimble, 28, is accused of killing his two-month-old son, who was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Scottish Rite Hospital in Georgia on Sunday. Law enforcement officials say dispatch received a call about an injured child in the Cool Springs community around 9 a.m. on March 8.

Officials say the child was later pronounced dead as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Kimble was booked on the murder charge Wednesday afternoon and is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $1 million secure bond.

Kimble has a court appearance scheduled for May 5.

Police have not released the name of the deceased child.