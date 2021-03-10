Murphy wins state title

Body

The Murphy Lady Bulldogs are champions once again – and this time, there’s no “co” in the title.

Nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in last season’s state 1A championship basketball game being canceled and the Lady Bulldogs being named co-champions, Murphy returned to the state championship game and left no doubt who was the best team in the classification. Murphy downed eastern regional champion Princeton by a whopping margin of 76-36 on Saturday at Wheatmore High School in Trinity, claiming the fourth state title in the program’s history.