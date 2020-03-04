Photo Gallery: Murphy Lady Bulldogs down East Surry in fourth round

Subhead Lady Bulldogs advance to NCHSAA 1A Girls Western Regional Championship with 65-45 win over East Surry. Murphys' Sydni Addison lines up a 3-pointer in the Lady Bulldogs' match against East Surry. Lady Bulldog guard Kaiya Pickens looks drive the baseline against East Surry. Murphy's Mia Wilson saves a loose ball from going out of bounds and pushes the tempo in transition. Lady Dog Sarah Pullium finds herself alone on the fast break for the easy layup. Murphy forward Torin Rogers lines up a free throw during the fourth quarter of the Lady Bulldogs' win against East Surry. Bulldog football player Juan Allen hypes up the Murphy crowd during a break in action during the Lady Bulldogs' fourth round game against East Surry.