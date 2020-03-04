Photo Gallery: Murphy Lady Bulldogs down East Surry in fourth round

Murphys' Sydni Addison lines up a 3-pointer in the Lady Bulldogs' match against East Surry.

Lady Bulldog guard Kaiya Pickens looks drive the baseline against East Surry.

Murphy's Mia Wilson saves a loose ball from going out of bounds and pushes the tempo in transition.

Lady Dog Sarah Pullium finds herself alone on the fast break for the easy layup.

Murphy forward Torin Rogers lines up a free throw during the fourth quarter of the Lady Bulldogs' win against East Surry.