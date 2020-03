NCHSAA postpones state basketball championships, spring sports

Body

From staff reports

The NCHSAA has announced postponement of state basketball championships and has moved to suspend all interscholastic athletics, including spring sports, through at least April 6, 2020.

This article will be updated with any further information that is released.

The full press release from the NCHSAA is posted below:

Chapel Hill – Due to the threat from COVID-19, the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.

The Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 13, through at least Monday, April 6.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.