Four Cherokee County basketball teams qualify for state tournament

Body

Sunday evening, the N.C. High School Athletic Association released the finalized brackets for the boys and girls 1A basketball playoff brackets.

Four basketball teams from Cherokee County, two girls and two boys teams, have been selected to compete in this year's tournament.

The Murphy Lady Dogs (25-0) earned the top-seed in the Western 1A bracket and will host Pine Lake Prep (7-18) in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The Hiwassee Dam boys (10-16) earned the ninth-seed in the Western 1A boys bracket and will host 24th-seeded Community School of Davidson (13-12) on Tuesday.

Hiwassee Dam's girls' team (9-16), earned the 21st seed and will take to the road to face 12th-seeded Christ the King (16-10) on Tuesday.

The Andrews boys basketball team (18-6) earned the 25th seed and will head to face eighth-seeded Mitchell (9-12) on Tuesday.