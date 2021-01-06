David Brown’s UFC rankings with Xplainations

In deciding how to rank, I look at head-to-head matchups first, then fights over the last few years, giving more credence to recent ones. The level of competition is considered, and MMA math only plays a small part in the process.
MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND
|
dB rankings
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (C)
2. Jon Jones
3. Israel Adesanya (C)
4. Kamaru Usman (C)
5. Stipe Miocic (C)
6. Alexander Volkanovski (C)
7. Deiveson Figueiredo (C)
8. Petr Yan (C)
9. Jan Blachowicz (C)
10. Robert Whittaker
11. Dustin Poirier
12. Max Holloway
13. Francis Ngannou
14. Justin Gaethje
15. Colby Covington
|
UFC rankings
1. Khabib Nurmagomedov (C)
2. Jon Jones
3. Israel Adesanya (C)
4. Stipe Miocic (C)
5. Kamaru Usman (C)
6. Alexander Volkanovski (C)
7. Dustin Poirier
8. Max Holloway
9. Deiveson Figueiredo (C)
10. Petr Yan (C)
11. Justin Gaethje
12. Conor McGregor
13. Robert Whittaker
14. Francis Ngannou
15. Jan Blachowicz (C)
X: Debating pound-for-pound rankings is a waste of time, but Blachowicz – champion of a premier division, even though Jones is still the best LHW in the world – should be ranked above non-champs like Holloway, who is 1-3 in his last four. McGregor doesn’t deserve a P4P slot since he only has one win since 2016, while Covington has stomped everyone not named Usman.
|
dB rankings
Champion: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO
1. Brandon Moreno
2. Askar Askarov
3. Joseph Benavidez
4. Alex Perez
5. Brandon Royval
6. Alexandre Pantoja
7. Kai Kara France
8. Matt Schnell
9. Rogerio Bontorin
10. David Dvorak
11. Tim Elliott
12. Raulian Paiva
13. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
14. Tyson Nam
15. Tagir Ulanbekov
|
UFC rankings
Champion: DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO
1. Brandon Moreno
2. Joseph Benavidez
3. Askar Askarov
4. Alex Perez
5. Alexandre Pantoja
6. Brandon Royval
7. Rogerio Bontorin
8. Kai Kara France
9. Matt Schnell
10. Raulian Paiva
11. David Dvorak
12. Tim Elliott
13. Tyson Nam
14. Jordan Espinosa
15. Amir Albazi
X: Small differences until you get the bottom. Espinosa (15-8) has lost 3 of 4, only beating an unranked fighter. Meanwhile, Zhumagulov had four solid wins in a row before losing a decision to Paiva, including being the only fighter to defeat Ulanbekov (13-1).
BANTAMWEIGHT
|
dB rankings
Champion: PETR YAN
1. Aljamain Sterling
2. Cory Sandhagen
3. Jose Aldo
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Rob Font
6. Marlon Moraes
7. Pedro Munhoz
8. Cody Garbrandt
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Cody Stamann
11. Raphael Assuncao
12. Casey Kenney
13. Merab Dvalishvili
14. Song Yadong
15. Marlon Vera
|
UFC rankings
Champion: PETR YAN
1. Aljamain Sterling
2. Cory Sandhagen
3. Cody Garbrandt
4. Frankie Edgar
5. Rob Font
6. Jose Aldo
7. Marlon Moraes
8. Pedro Munhoz
9. Jimmie Rivera
10. Raphael Assuncao
11. Dominick Cruz
12. Merab Dvalishvili
13. Cody Stamann
14. Song Yadong
15. Marlon Vera
X: This weight class starts a trend of some voters treating the rankings like a lifetime achievement award instead of a snapshot of who really deserves the number today. Former champ Garbrandt is over-ranked based on his resume, considering he has only one win since 2016 and was knocked out by Munhoz just last year. With two clear wins over him, Aldo has earned a higher spot than Edgar. Another former champ, Cruz, doesn’t deserve a slot since his last win was in 2016.
|
dB rankings
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Yair Rodriguez
5. Chan Sung Jung
6. Calvin Kattar
7. Arnold Allen
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Josh Emmett
10. Shane Burgos
11. Sodiq Yusuff
12. Dan Inge
13. Edson Barboza
14. Bryce Mitchell
15. Ryan Hall
|
UFC rankings
Champion: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI
1. Max Holloway
2. Brian Ortega
3. Zabit Magomedsharipov
4. Yair Rodriguez
5. Chan Sung Jung
6. Calvin Kattar
7. Josh Emmett
8. Jeremy Stephens
9. Arnold Allen
10. Sodiq Yusuff
11. Dan Ige
12. Shane Burgos
13. Ryan Hall
14. Bryce Mitchell
15. Edson Barboza
X: Not many differences here, but Stephens should be ranked above Emmett because he KO’d him in 2018.
LIGHTWEIGHT
|
dB rankings
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Dustin Poirier
2. Justin Gaethje
3. Charles Oliveira
4. Tony Ferguson
5. Dan Hooker
6. Rafael dos Anjos
7. Paul Felder
8. Diego Ferreira
9. Conor McGregor
10. Michael Chandler
11. Al Iaquinta
12. Kevin Lee
13. Beneil Dariush
14. Drew Dober
15. Islam Makhachev
|
UFC rankings
Champion: KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV
1. Justin Gaethje
2. Dustin Poirier
3. Charles Oliveira
4. Conor McGregor
5. Tony Ferguson
6. Dan Hooker
7. Rafael dos Anjos
8. Paul Felder
9. Diego Ferreira
10. Al Iaquinta
11. Kevin Lee
12. Beneil Dariush
13. Islam Makhachev
14. Gregor Gillespie
15. Drew Dober
X: Not sure why Poirier isn’t ranked above Gaethje since he knocked him out in 2019. McGregor’s last win at LW was in 2016; though he deserves credit for giving Khabid a good fight and making Cerrone look silly at WW, No. 4 is too high. Gillespie hasn’t won a fight in two years and has been inactive. Meanwhile, Chandler has won 8 of his last 10, and in his last fight was the first person to KO former UFC champ Ben Henderson, clearly making him one of the top 15 in the world despite not plying his trade in the UFC.
WELTERWEIGHT
|
dB rankings
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Colby Covington
2. Gilbert Burns
3. Leon Edwards
4. Tyron Woodley
5. Stephen Thompson
6. Demian Maia
7. Jorge Masvidal
8. Michael Chiesa
9. Vicente Luque
10. Neil Magny
11. Geoff Neal
12. Belal Muhammad
13. James Krause
14. *Anthony Pettis
15. Sean Brady
* Miguel Baeza
|
UFC rankings
Champion: KAMARU USMAN
1. Colby Covington
2. Gilbert Burns
3. Leon Edwards
4. Jorge Masvidal
5. Stephen Thompson
6. Tyron Woodley
7. Demian Maia
8. Michael Chiesa
9. Neil Magny
10. Vicente Luque
11. Geoff Neal
12. *Anthony Pettis
13. Belal Muhammad
14. Robbie Lawler
15. Khamzat Chimaev
X: Masvidal is ranked lower because he has losses to the two fighters directly in front of him, and his two most recent wins are against fighters (Askren and Diaz) no long even eligible to be ranked. Lawler is 0-4 since 2017, which is why I picked the surging Krause, who has won nine in a row at LW/WW when not moonlighting at MW, and Brady (13-0) over him. Pettis was ranked before he signed with the PFL, which accounts for the asterisk. In his place I would have chosen Baeza, who is 10-0 and coming off back-to-back impressive stoppage wins. Results against good competition, not hype, are what should earn a spot in the rankings, which is why Chimaev is not in my top 15.
|
dB rankings
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Jared Cannonier
4. Marvin Vettori
5. Jack Hermansson
6. Darren Till
7. Kelvin Gastelum
8. Derek Brunson
9. Uriah Hall
10. Kevin Holland
11. Jacare Souza
12. Chris Weidman
13. Omari Akhmedov
14, Edmen Shahbazyan
15. Ian Heinisch
|
UFC rankings
Champion: ISRAEL ADESANYA
1. Robert Whittaker
2. Paulo Costa
3. Jared Cannonier
4. Darren Till
5. Marvin Vettori
6. Jack Hermansson
7. Derek Brunson
8. Kelvin Gastelum
9. Uriah Hall
10. Kevin Holland
11. Chris Weidman
12, Edmen Shahbazyan
13. Omari Akhmedov
14, Brad Tavares
15. Ian Heinisch
X: Despite his recent KO loss, Jacare still deserves to be ranked at MW since he KO’d Weidman in 2018 and has only lost to top contenders since then. Meanwhile, Tavares is 0-2 in that same time.
|
dB rankings
Champion: JAN BLACHOWICZ
1. Glover Teixeira
2. Thiago Santos
3. Dominick Reyes
4. Jiri Prochazka
5. Aleksandar Rakic
6. Anthony Smith
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Nikita Krylov
9. Johnny Walker
10. Magomed Ankalaev
11. Misha Cirkunov
12. Jimmy Crute
13. Ryan Spann
14. Paul Craig
15. Jamahal Hill
|
UFC rankings
Champion: JAN BLACHOWICZ
1. Glover Teixeira
2. Thiago Santos
3. Dominick Reyes
4. Aleksandar Rakic
5. Jiri Prochazka
6. Anthony Smith
7. Volkan Oezdemir
8. Nikita Krylov
9. Johnny Walker
10. Misha Cirkunov
11. Magomed Ankalaev
12. Jimmy Crute
13. Ryan Spann
14. Paul Craig
15. Jamahal Hill
X: Pretty straightforward rankings at LHW, though it still feels weird not seeing Jones at the top.
|
dB rankings
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Francis Ngannou
2. Curtis Blaydes
3. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
4. Derrick Lewis
5. Alistair Overeem
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Ciryl Gane
8. Augusto Sakai
9. Shamil Abdurakhimov
10. Walt Harris
11. Aleksei Oleinik
12. Marcin Tybura
13. Sergei Pavlovich
14. Junior dos Santos
15. Blagoy Ivanov
|
UFC rankings
Champion: STIPE MIOCIC
1. Francis Ngannou
2. Curtis Blaydes
3. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
4. Derrick Lewis
5. Alistair Overeem
6. Alexander Volkov
7. Ciryl Gane
8. Shamil Abdurakhimov
9. Augusto Sakai
10. Aleksei Oleinik
11. Junior dos Santos
12. Walt Harris
13. Blagoy Ivanov
14. Sergei Pavlovich
15. Marcin Tybyra
X: Pretty straightforward rankings at HW, too, though Dos Santos is a bit high coming off four consecutive TKO losses and Tybura deserves more credit for his four-fight win streak.
|
dB rankings
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Valentina Shevchenko
3. Weili Zhang
4. Rose Namajunas
5. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
6. Jessica Andrade
7. Germaine De Randamie
8. Holly Holm
9. Aspen Ladd
10. Katlyn Chookagian
11. Jennifer Maia
12. Lauren Murphy
13. Cynthia Calvillo
14. Yan Xiaonan
15. Joanne Calderwood
|
UFC rankings
1. Amanda Nunes
2. Valentina Shevchenko
3. Weili Zhang
4. Rose Namajunas
5. Jessica Andrade
6. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
7. Germaine De Randamie
8. Holly Holm
9. Aspen Ladd
10. Katlyn Chookagian
11. Nina Ansaroff
12. Yan Xiaonan
13. Cynthia Calvillo
14. Claudia Gadelha
15. Julianna Pena
X: Debating pound-for-pound rankings is a waste of time for women fighters, too, but having Calvillo in P4P and not Murphy, even though Murphy is ranked higher at 125, is plain dumb. Also, Jedrzejczyk has a clear win over Andrade and should be ranked above her.
|
dB rankings
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3. Yan Xiaonan
4. Nina Ansaroff
5. Claudia Gadelha
6. Carla Esparza
7. Marina Rodriguez
8. Michelle Waterson
9. Amanda Ribas
10. Mackenzie Dern
11. Tecia Torres
12. Virna Jandiroba
13. Angela Hill
14. Brianna Van Buren
15. Livinha Souza
|
UFC rankings
Champion: WEILI ZHANG
1. Rose Namajunas
2. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
3. Yan Xiaonan
4. Carla Esparza
5. Nina Ansaroff
6. Claudia Gadelha
7. Michelle Waterson
8. Marina Rodriguez
9. Tecia Torres
9. Amanda Ribas
11. Mackenzie Dern
12. Angela Hill
13. Virna Jandiroba
14. Felice Herrig
15. Livinha Souza
X: Mild differences here, particularly at the bottom, though Gadelha does have a split-decision win over Esparza. More indefensible is having Herrig ranked, as she has lost three in a row since her last win in 2017 and is recovering from multiple surgeries. Meanwhile, Van Buren has won six of seven, including an eye-opening victory over former Invicta champ Souza.
|
dB rankings
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Jennifer Maia
4. Lauren Murphy
5. Cynthia Calvillo
6. Joanne Calderwood
7. Jessica Eye
8. Viviane Araujo
9. Roxanne Modafferi
10. Andrea Lee
11. Antonina Shevchenko
12. Montana De La Rosa
13. Maycee Barber
14. Talia Santos
15. Alexa Grasso
|
UFC rankings
Champion: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO
1. Jessica Andrade
2. Katlyn Chookagian
3. Lauren Murphy
4. Jennifer Maia
5. Cynthia Calvillo
6. Jessica Eye
7. Joanne Calderwood
8. Roxanne Modafferi
9. Viviane Araujo
10. Maycee Barber
11. Andrea Lee
12. Alexis Davis
13. Talia Santos
14. Antonina Shevchenko
15. Montana De La Rosa
X: Davis (19-10) has had a fine career, but she is 0-3 since her last win in 2017 and has been inactive, while Grasso (12-3) was impressive in her UFC debut at FLW last year.
|
dB rankings
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Raquel Pennington
5. Irene Aldana
6. Ketlen Vieira
7. Yana Kunitskaya
8. Julianna Pena
9. Marion Reneau
10. Sara McMann
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Pannie Kianzad
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Julia Avila
|
UFC rankings
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
1. Germaine de Randamie
2. Holly Holm
3. Aspen Ladd
4. Raquel Pennington
5. Irene Aldana
6. Ketlen Vieira
7. Julianna Pena
8. Yana Kunitskaya
9. Sara McMann
10. Marion Reneau
11. Lina Lansberg
12. Macy Chiasson
13. Pannie Kianzad
14. Sijara Eubanks
15. Julia Avila
X: Not too much to debate here, other than McMann being ranked directly above the last person to beat her in Reneau.
|
Champion: AMANDA NUNES
No divisional rankings.