MSgt. William McDermott (retired) of New Port Richey, Fla., and Murphy, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

He was born May 12, 1949, to Albert and Bernice McDermott in Newburg, N.Y.

He is survived by his wife, Jean (Jill) McDermott; son, Hamilton William McDermott of California; grandson, Fawkes McDermott; nephews, Arthur and Patrick Davidson; niece, Jean Davidson; great-niece, Juliet; and great-nephew, Jace.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.