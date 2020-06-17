William Kelly

Body

William “Tommy” Kelly, 90, of Murphy, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Robert and Rosetta Leatherwood Kelly.

Tommy was a U.S. Army veteran. He served during the Korean Conflict in the 82nd Airborne.

He retired from Clifton Precision but had been a logger and a farm manager.

Tommy was a friend to all.

He was a member and deacon at Bear Paw Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Phillip Kelly; five sisters; and four brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lorine Stewart Kelly; one son, Bucky Kelly and wife Gail; four daughters, Linda Howard and husband Wade, Betty Palmer and husband Joe, Rita Worthey and husband Avery, and Rhonda Ray; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and

nephews.

Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Bear Paw Baptist Church. The Revs. Tommy Hayes, Steve Ware and Eddie Hardin officiated. Music was provided by the Hayes Brothers. Burial was in the church cemetery with military rites being conducted by American Legion Post 96 Murphy, American Legion Post 532 Hayesville, VFW Post 6812, Hayesville, the Marine Corps League Marble, and Vietnam Veterans of America. Pallbearers were Chris Foster, Trinnie Howard, Travis Howard, Ben Kelly, Jeff Rogers and Ross Miller. Honorary pallbearers were Vincent Stewart, Walter Debty, Phillip Trentham, Travis Palmer, Billy Palmer, Jody Palmer, Bill Stewart, Tristan Howard and Reece Howard.

The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Bear Paw Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear Paw Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Phil Wilcox, 3401 Hiwassee Dam Access Road, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Kelley family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.