William Johnson

William Harold Johnson, 84, of Murphy, passed away Friday, May 19, 2020.

He was born in South Carolina to the late Norman and Margie Derreberry Johnson.

William enjoyed working outside, especially cutting firewood and working in the yard.

He was a member of Canyon Road Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Rex Johnson; two brothers, Johnny Derreberry and Charles Truett; and four sisters, Doris, Dorothy, Bertha Lee and Vicki.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bertha Johnson; one son, Darren Johnson; one daughter, Julie Bridges and husband Van Phillips; one sister, Helen Truett; and five grandchildren, Marcus Brown, Cassandra Jenson, Selena Brown, Eli Johnson and Emma Johnson.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Blairsville, Ga. Pastor Harold Stiles officiated.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Johnson family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.