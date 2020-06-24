Wendy Ledford

Body

Wendy Picklesimer Ledford, 55, of Hayesville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was a native of Hiwassee Dam, but lived the last 33 years in Hayesville.

Wendy taught school at Murphy Elementary for 31 years. She was a member of Bear Paw Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school and played the piano.

Wendy enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her family.

She was the daughter of Carol Raper Picklesimer

of Hiwassee Dam and the late Garland Picklesimer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Picklesimer.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 33 years, Jeff Ledford; a sister, Cindy Martin and husband Jeff of Murphy; a sister-in-law, Michele Picklesimer Garrett and husband Marc of Hiwassee Dam; four nieces and nephews, Heather Martin Samartino and husband Philip, Daniel Martin, Justin Picklesimer and wife Lisa, and Brittany Picklesimer; and two great-nieces, Bristol Picklesimer and Emma Holder.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Derek Tilley and Cecil Coleman officiating. The interment was in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Daniel Martin, Justin Picklesimer, Philip Samartino, Danny Henson, James Shope and Scott Cass. Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Clark, Barry Anderson, Krystal Clark and Charlie Rogers.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Wendy Picklesimer Ledford to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.