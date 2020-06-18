Wendy Ledford

Body

Wendy Picklesimer Ledford, 55, of Hayesville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

She was a native of Hiwassee Dam, but lived the last 33 years in Hayesville.

Wendy taught school at Murphy Elementary for 31 years. She was a member of Bear Paw Baptist Church, where she had taught Sunday school and played the piano.

Wendy enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and spending time with her family.

She was the daughter of Carol Raper Picklesimer of Hiwassee Dam and the late Garland Picklesimer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gregory Picklesimer.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 33 years, Jeff Ledford; a sister, Cindy Martin and husband Jeff of Murphy; a sister-in-law, Michele Picklesimer Garrett and husband Marc of Hiwassee Dam; four nieces and nephews, Heather Martin Samartino and husband Philip, Daniel Martin, Justin Picklesimer and wife Lisa, and Brittany Picklesimer; and two great-nieces, Bristol Picklesimer and Emma Holder.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Revs. Derek Tilley and Cecil Coleman officiating. The interment will be in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Martin, Justin Picklesimer, Philip Samartino, Danny Henson, James Shope and Scott Cass. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Clark, Barry Anderson and Charlie Rogers.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Wendy Picklesimer Ledford to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

