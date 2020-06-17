Body

Vergle Wilson, 86 of, College St., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers officiating. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery.

Born in Cherokee County on Sept. 3, 1933, Vergle was the son of the late Gordon and Bonnie Moss Wilson, and widower of Betty Ellington Wilson.

Vergle was a veteran of the United States Army who loved serving his country, and was a member of Hyatts Creek Baptist Church in Marble.

He spent many years in Clinton, where he later retired with the city in the waste management department.

Vergle enjoyed life, loved his family and will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his two daughters, Tammy Carrothers of Clinton and Rhonda Herring of Pikeville; his son, Danny Wilson and wife Melinda of Turkey; two grandchildren, Jay Wilson and wife Jessie, and Lindsay Hatcher and husband Christian; four great-grandchildren, Jerrahd, Jayhdon, Jazmhyn and Jayhce Wilson; his niece, Sheila Jones and his two nephews, Darrel and Dana Jones.

In addition to his parents and wife, Vergle was prrceded in death by his son, Warren J. Wilson; and his sister, Hestle Wilson Jones.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the funeral home and other times at the home of his daughter, Tammy Carrothers, 113-B 4th St., Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, www.royalhallfuneralhome.com, is honored to serve the Wilson family.