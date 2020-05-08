Subhead

Timothy Devin Whitener, 27, of Tunnel Hill, Ga., passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.

He was born in Dalton, Ga., to Timothy Whitener and Jessica Harp.

Timothy was a loving father, beloved son and a great brother. He was a kind-hearted and good-spirited person with a wonderful soul.

Timothy loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He was loved by many and will be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his fiancee, Colinda Bender; one son, Timothy James Whitener; one daughter, Aubrey Haven Whitener; one brother, Wesley Dean Harp and wife Allison; nephew, Cooper Harp; and grandparents, Leroy and Frances Whitener, and Gail Dean.

The family will have a private service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made for Timothy’s children, 359 Lafayette Road, Rocky Face, GA 30740.

You may send tributes to the Whitener family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.