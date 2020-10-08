Thomas Herr

Body

Thomas D. Herr, 72, of Murphy, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Bunnell, Fla.

He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War veteran.

While living in Deland, Fla., Tom worked as a homicide investigator with the Florida Highway Patrol for 11 years.

Tom was married to his wife, Judy Herr, on Oct. 29, 1980. In 1985, he moved with his family to Murphy, where he began work as builder before establishing Tom Herr Construction.

Tom was an avid fisherman and a member of BASS. He was also a member of Mountain Country Rod and Gun Club.

Tom was a member of Murphy First Baptist Church.

He was the son of Deborah Mae Chapin of Palm Coast, Fla., and the late Orin K. Herr.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife of 40 years, Judy Herr; three children, Tom Herr Jr. and wife Kim of Blue Ridge, Ga., JoAnne Blanchard and husband Ed of Newport News, Va., and Scott Hayden and wife Cindy of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a sister, Debbie Phillips and husband Jeff of Richmond Hill, Ga.; a brother, Chuck Herr of Richmond Hill; four grandchildren, Jessica Vernon, Trenton and Kyle Hayden, and Madison Herr Davis; a great-granddaughter, Eliana; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Jimmy Tanner officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30-6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, prior to the services.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Allen Summerhill Funeral Home in Deland, Fla,m followed by a service in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Louie Mercer will officiate.

The interment will be in Deland Memorial Gardens in Deland, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Thomas D. Herr to Murphy First Baptist Church, 517 Hiwassee St., Murphy, NC 28906 or LUNGevity.org for early detection lung cancer research.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.