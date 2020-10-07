Body

Sherry Lynn Hedden Rogers, 49, of Hayesville, flew home to be with our Savior Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, following a 12-year battle with cancer.

She was raised in Towns County, Ga., and had lived the past 22 years in Hayesville. Sherry was a dedicated employee of Clay County Schools working with different ages of students for approximately 15 years.

She was a member of Meadow Grove Baptist Church, where she worked with the children of all ages. Sherry was also heavily involved in the Soaking Prayer Ministry. She led the Good News Club at Hayesville Elementary School.

She was the daughter of Larry and Mary Hedden of Hiawassee, Ga.

Surviving are her husband, Israel Rogers, and two sons, Noah Israel and Riley Josiah Rogers, all of Hayesville; her brother, Barry Carl Hedden and niece and nephew Breanna and Braydon Hedden, all of Hiawassee. She is also survived by several uncles and aunts who were also her loving caregivers, Joyce Patterson, Linda Garrett and Sue Cunningham; her mother-in-law, Susie Graham and husband Eddie of Blairsville, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Sabrina Huskins of Hayesville.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, James Blankenship and Kathleen Mosteller, and paternal grandparents, Douglas and Lucille K. Hedden.

Sherry’s spirit and legacy will live on in the many lives she touched and inspired.

A Celebration of Life was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Meadow Grove Baptist Church, 19 Meadow Grove Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904, with the Rev. Danny Byers, the Rev. Chris Rumfelt and Theresa Waldroup officiating. The family requests that those who attend wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Sherry Rogers Memorial Fund for Riley Rogers Scholarship, c/o United Community Bank.

Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville, was in charge of all arrangements.

