Gary Luckey

Gary Wayne Luckey, 80, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

He was born Sept. 20, 1940, in Fort Myers, Fla., to the late James Franklin and Lela Stewart Luckey.

Gary graduated from Palm Beach High School and Palm Beach Junior College. He was a member of the renowned Palm Beach High School choir.

Gary was a quality control technician for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft near West Palm Beach for 38 years until his retirement in 2000. He owned and managed two restaurants at Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation called The Wind Mill Cafe and Alice’s Restaurant.

Gary was an avid hunter, fisherman and fourth generation Florida Cattleman. He was a member of Notla Baptist Church and loved signing in the choir.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Justin Savacool; brother, Glyn Luckey; and his in-laws, the Rev. and Mrs. Sherman Swan.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Swan Luckey; children, Elizabeth “Libby” Luckey Fraund (Phillip) of Charleston, Ill., and Sheryl “Sheri” Lucky Bjorn (Simon) of Murphy; James Tifton Luckey (Ginger) of Tequesta, Fla., and Nikole “Niki” Luckey Brothen (Brad) of Minnesota; grandchildren, Sean Savacool (Jill) of Nasheville, Tenn., “J.T.” James Tifton Luckey, Jr. (Melissa) of Stewart, Fla., Tiffani Luckey of Jupiter, Fla., Ernie and Daphne Brothen of Minnesota; and one great-grandson, Landon James Luckey.

A graveside service was held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The Revs. Jerry Morrow and Aud Brown officiated. Pallbearers were Tifton Luckey, Simon Bjorn, Sean Savacool, Phillip Fraund, Danny Luckey, Scott Luckey and David Branom.

