Sasha Bojarski

Sasha Alley Bojarski, 22, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Sasha was born April 22, 1997, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Bonita Mazzone Carmelo and David Paul Bojarski.

Sasha was a light force, loving mother to her beloved son, Romeo Bojarski Figueroa. She enjoyed music, travel, the beach, mountain views and spending time with her friends and family. Her laughter was infectious.

Sasha is survived by her parents, Bonita Mazzone Carmelo and David Paul Bojarski; her sisters, Jodi Burton, Tiana Francis and Jade Aguilar; her brothers-in-law, Jason Francis and Francineth Aguilar; Romeo’s father, Danny Bryan Figueroa; nieces and nephews, Steele, Nina, Brooke, Asharra and Brooklyn; her loving grandmother, Junea Smart; and many aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

Donations may be made on GoFundMe in Sasha’s name.

You may send tributes to the Bojarski family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.