Sally McTaggart

Body

Sally Morgan McTaggart, 72, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in an Asheville care center.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

Sally had worked for both Emerson and American Thread.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandkids play football.

She was the daughter of the late Ralph Newton and Hattie Rachel Rogers Morgan, and wife of the late Charles Marvin “Sonny” McTaggart, who died Nov. 20, 2019. She was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Ray Morgan; and a brother, Richard Morgan.

Surviving are a son, Jeff McTaggart of Andrews; a stepson, Charles David McTaggart of Andrews; a sister, Patsy Deetz of Andrews; two brothers, Billy Ray Morgan and Jimmy Ed Morgan, both of Robbinsville; four grandchildren, Slade and Bailey McTaggart, and Matthew and Nick McTaggart; a great-grandson; a special niece, Shana Kent; and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Valleytown Cemetery with the Rev. Ralph Barnard officiating. Pallbearers will be Joseph Deetz, Bailey and Slade McTaggart, and Chandler, Michael and Dale Morgan.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.