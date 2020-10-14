Sakhina Adam

Body

Sakhina Ahmed Adam, 85, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at an Asheville hospital.

Sakhina was a homemaker who lived most of her life in Cherokee County. She was born and raised in Sitpon, India. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ahmed Adam.

She is survived by her six sons, Brian Adam, Yakub Adam, Abdul Adam, Saeed Adam, Nazir Adam and Mark Adam; and a daughter, Hafiza Munshi.

She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cochran Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of arrangements.