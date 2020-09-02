Russell Newton

Body

Russell Eugene Newton, 60, of Andrews, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

He was a born in Rutherford County, but had resided in Andrews.

He was the son of Grace Ellis Horton Newton of Andrews and the late Velestes “V.O” Oren Newton.

Russell was a tool machinist at Snap-on Tools.

He was an avid volunteer for the Cruise Night for Kids Car Show.

Russell was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Grace Newton; one son, Travis Newton; one daughter, Heather Newton; three brothers, Dean Newton, Gary Newton and wife Angie, and Alan Newton and wife Jill; two sisters, Deborah Broome and husband Jerry, and Faye Birchfield; five grandchildren, Dalton Hooper, Paige Hooper, Connor Newton, Haven Newton and Dallas Newton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. Pastor Rex Allen Sellers officiated.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cruise Night For The Kids, P.O. Box 245, Andrews, NC 28901.

You may send tributes to the Newton family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.