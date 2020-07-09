Body

Ruby Stiles, 77, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her residence.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

Ruby was a proud homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was known for her ruby red hair and would not leave the house unless she was dressed to the nines.

Ruby attended Sunny Point Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Otsie Chastain Dalrymple. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Sterlon Winfred Stiles, and her daughter, Rita Stiles Locke.

Surviving are a sister, Cleta Crisp of Murphy; a brother, Michael Dalrymple and wife Christina of Manchester, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Chase Locke and wife Breanna, Cody Locke, and Corey Grizzle and wife Mandy, all of Murphy; four great-grandchildren, Chloe and Cameron Grizzle, and Emma and Teagan Locke; two nieces, Haley and Ashley Crisp; three nephews, Lawson, Hunter and Liam Dalrymple; a special cousin, Sheila Elrod and husband Charlie; and a special caregiver, Jeff Chastain.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 5, in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel, Murphy, with the Revs. Kenny Corn, Allen Harris and Ronnie Dilbeck officiating. Interment was in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chase Locke, Cody Locke, Jeff Chastain, Tyler Duggan, Harold Garland and David Burrell. Honorary pallbearers were Corey Grizzle, Charlie Elrod and Gary Anderson.

The family received friends from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register will be available at iviefuneralhome.com.