William Roy Graves, 83, of Murphy, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Hayesville House.

He was the son of the late William Oscar and Mamie Panther Graves.

Roy was a self-employed logger and pastor of Bates Creek Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He was still a great leader in faith and enjoyed the Gospel.

Fishing was one of his favorite pastimes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Graves; four sisters, Ruby Graves, Ailene Morris, Mary Lou Kephart and Dorothy Ruth Sneed; and infant daughter, Angela Michelle.

Surviving are two sons, Daniel William Graves and wife Carolyn, and Jeffrey Brian Graves and wife Autumn; two daughters, Hilda King and husband W.C., and Melissa Graves; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Jeff Graves officiated. Burial was in Grape Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan and Brian King, Tyler and Charlie Graves, Danny Carroll and Jason Carroll. Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth and Larry Davis.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Graves family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.