Rosemary Stevens

Rosemary Naff Stevens, 91, formerly of Boones Mill, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., Lynchburg, Va., Atlanta, Ga., and Burlington, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, Ga.

Born in Boones Mill, Va., on Nov. 5, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Wesley Washington Naff Sr. and Ethel Jamison Naff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of seven years, Lawrence C. Miller; her son, Robert Samuel Stevens III (Karen Ann); grandson, Robert Justin Stevens (Elizabeth); and brother, Wesley Washington Naff Jr.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Samuel Stevens Jr.; her daughter, Deborah Stevens Hamilton (Dale) and her devoted son, David Parke Stevens; grandson, Damon Andrew Stevens (Karen); great-grandchildren, Magdalena and Jackson Stevens; four sisters, Rebecca Naff Green, Betsy Naff Davis (Russ), Virginia Naff Cooper(Gary) and Dr. Gretchen J. Naff; plus numerous nieces and nephews.

She attended schools in Franklin County, Va.; Bridgewater College; and numerous advanced technical seminars.

She spent the last 25 years of her business career in suburban Atlanta, before retiring to the North Carolina mountains in 1991.

An accomplished homemaker and cook, Rosemary shared her beautiful smile, grace, kindness and gentle humor with everyone she met. She enjoyed her family, church, flowers and vegetable gardens.

Special thanks to her loving caregivers over the past eight years Leighann Miller, April Fair, Sabrina Huskins, Alisha Hogsed, Jennifer Radford and Mercy Teems; and to the kind ICU and hospice doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Interment is at the

family plot at Hayesville First United Methodist Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Hayesville First United Methodist Church.

Banister-Cooper Funeral Home in Hiawassee, Ga., is honored to handle arrangements for Mrs. Stevens.