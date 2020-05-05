Body

Rosemary Rankin Hitchens, 88, of Murphy, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in a Murphy care facility.

She was a native of Brooklyn, N.Y., but lived in Cutler Ridge, Fla., before moving to Cherokee County in 2006.

Rosemary was a retired secretary. She loved to bowl and fish.

Rosemary was a member of St. William Catholic Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Theresa “Terri” Kruger of Murphy; a granddaughter, April Spradley; and three great-grandchildren.

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Rosemary Hitchens to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or guidingeyes.org.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.