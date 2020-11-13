Body

Mrs. Roena C. Foushee, 90, of Charlotte, passed on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

She was born in Cherokee County on Sept. 14, 1930, daughter of the late Luther E. Chastain and Edith Wallace Chastain.

Mrs. Foushee and her husband, Charles, moved to Charlotte, and she went to work for American Trust Company later known as Bank of America. After 35 years of service she retired as assistant corporate secretary to Mr. James Kiser. In 1980, she was acknowledged in the Banking Newsletter for working 20 years without taking a sick day.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Chastain.

Mrs. Foushee is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Charles Foushee; a sister, Veneer Murphy of Cleveland, Tenn.; a brother, Floyd Chastain of Cary; and several nieces and nephews.

The family receives friends from 11 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at Forest Lawn West Funeral Home, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208.

There was a service to celebrate her life at noon in the funeral home chapel officiated by her husband, Dr. Charles Foushee, with entombment following in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor can be made to Charlie Marshall Ministries, P.O. Box 402, Concord, NC 28052 or The Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Messages of condolence can be left for the family at www.forestlawnwest.com.