Robert Stevens Jr.

Robert Samuel Stevens Jr., 90, formerly of Lynchburg and Roanoke, Va., and suburban Atlanta, Ga., passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Clay County Care Center in Hayesville.

Born in Lynchburg, Va., on Feb. 27, 1930, Bob was the only son of Robert Samuel Stevens Sr. and Annie Laurie Carson Stevens.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased in February 2020 by his loving wife of 63 years, Rosemary Naff Stevens; his first wife of seven years, Dallie Bremer Stevens; his son, Robert Samuel Stevens III (Karen Ann); his grandson, Robert Justin Stevens (Elizabeth); and his sister, Anne Stevens Thaxton (Charles).

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Stevens Hamilton (Dale) of Blacksburg, Va.; his devoted son, David Parke Stevens of Hayesville; his grandson, Damon Andrew Stevens (Karen) of Arlington, Va.; his great-grandchildren, Magdalena and Jackson Stevens; and several nieces and nephews.

He attended Campbell County, Va., schools, graduating with honors, and was engaged in many state and national enterprises related to agriculture including being named Star Farmer of the South (FFA) in 1949 after serving as president of the Virginia FFA in 1948 and later serving in the early 1950s on the Virginia Agricultural Commission.

In subsequent years, Bob was an executive sales manager and spent the last 25 years of his business career in suburban Atlanta before retiring to Hayesville in 1991, with a five-year interval in Burlington.

He enjoyed his church, Hayesville First United Methodist, his family and the maintenance of his small farm, “Meadow Ridge.”

Banister-Cooper Funeral Home in Hiawassee, Ga., is handling the arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the medical doctors and nurses, and certified nursing assistants in Hayesville and Murphy, and Blairsville, Ga., who patiently offered help to Bob over the past decade.

Special thanks to the very kind doctors, nurses and staff at Clay County Care Center who worked diligently over the past two and a half weeks to provide care and comfort.