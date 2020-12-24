Body

Ricky Coffey, 69, of Marble, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

Ricky was born in Cherokee County to the late Vance Coffey and Shirley Mintz Harper.

He was a self-employed salesman; selling and repairing satellites and TVs. Ricky loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing and cooking.

He was a member of Calvary Chapel.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Coffey; sons, Anthony Coffey and Kacey Coffey and wife Jessica; daughter, Jennifer Bowers and husband Eddie; sister, Beckie Mills and husband Richard; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Townson-Rose Chapel of Andrews. Pastor Trent Abling officiated. Burial was in Valleytown Cemetery of Andrews. Pallbearers were Eddie Bowers, Dylan Kephart, John Coffey, Michael Gamble, Will Coffey, Vance Coffey and Brandon Mills. Honorary pallbearers were John Broccoli and David Palmer.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Townson-Rose Chapel of Andrews.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.