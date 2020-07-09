Body

Rickey “Little Rick” Terrance Stroud, 39, of Andrews, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.

He was a native of Cherokee County, and the son of Marlene Mathis Griffith and husband Malcolm Griffith, and the late Rickey Stroud.

Little Rick loved flashlights and infant babies. He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. He was willing to help others and had a heart of gold. Little Rick was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church in Hayesville.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by four sisters, Kayla Stroud, Nessie Stroud,

Little Lacey Stroud and Alexandria Stroud; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Bethabara Baptist Church in Hayesville. The Rev. Waylon Gibby, Little Rick’s cousin and best friend, conducted the service. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Jonathan Taylor, Eric Stephens, Kayla Stroud, Nessie Stroud and Malcolm Griffith.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Bethabara Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help the family with funeral expenses at P.O. Box 10, Murphy, NC 28906.

You may send tributes to the Stroud family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.