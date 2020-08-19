Body

Richard Egli, 65, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

He was born July 26, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rich is survived by his wife, Jacky; son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Gaby; daughter, Kelli and significant other, Anthony Aviles; brother, Carl Saffell and significant other, Lindsay Young; and stepmother, Glenda Adams. Other family members include David and Sue Checefsky, Katie Adams, Amanda and Mac Domingus, Travis and Katherine Toor, T.J. and Amber McCullough, Stefanie McCullough, Missy McCullough and Glenda Lee Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Carl Saffell; brother, Albert Egli; and twin brother, Robert Egli.

Rich served in the U.S. Navy as a radar operations specialist and, after his service to our country, started his own mobile home service company while living in Central Florida. He went on to become a mortgage broker and worked in that industry for 15 years.

He and his wife launched their own private special education school in 2003, Bridges Academy, and he was the business director and physical plant manager.

They retired to North Carolina in 2014. After retiring, Rich enjoyed being a wood turner and carver, and created many unique pieces.He was a member of the Brasstown Turner’s Club and participated in select art shows in the Western Carolina/North Georgia region.

Rich became an Eagle Scout as a teenager, and enjoyed camping with his family. He became a section hiker on the Appalachian Trail, thoroughly enjoying the challenge and accomplishments of reaching destinations such as Tinker Cliffs, McGaffie Knob and the Hundred Mile Wilderness in Maine.

Rich was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2018 and received a kidney transplant in August 2019. His wife, Jacky, was his kidney donor. This life saving surgery allowed them to be together for one more year, and they celebrated 38 years of marriage in June.

The Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Mason Transplant Clinic interviewed Rich and Jacky about their experience as recipient and donor for an educational video in February 2020. He was truly honored to contribute.

Although Rich experienced many adventures and enjoyed many hobbies, he loved beyond measure his wife and his children, Jason and Kelli. The laughter, advice, humor and sage wisdom he shared with them helped shape who they are today. His kind spirit and compassion for others will live on through family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall in the mountains of western North Carolina. Location, date and time will be announced in the future when travel poses no risk to family and friends.

In remembrance of Rich’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to one of the following organizations: Appalachian Trail Conservancy, gifts can be made online at donate.appalachiantrail.org; or to the Lauren Donkar Transplant Services Fund at the Piedmont Healthcare Foundation, gifts can be made online at give.piedmont.org or by check to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation 2001 Peachtree Road, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30309.

