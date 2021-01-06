Body

The Rev. Lon Paul Fillers, 89, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

Paul was born in Greeneville, Tenn., on March 29, 1931, to the late William Perry and Blossie Fillers.

Paul leaves behind his wife, Margaret Smith of Marble; brother Charles Fillers; his children, Robert Paul (Alice), Timothy Obadiah, Charlene Dunn; and grandsons, Richard Dunn and Nathan Fillers.

Paul adored life with Margaret and the years they spent together. Paul and Margaret could be caught sitting on their porches watching the sun rise and set looking at the beautiful North Carolina mountains while sipping coffee and having breakfast. Paul loved Margaret and all the children so very much: Rita Newton (late Judge Ronald), Kevin Ray (Donna Gilliam), Mark Ray, Sherry Perez (Richard), Penny Marrow (Robby), Eva Garland (Dewayne), Sharon Dockery (William), Kim Hill (Bruce), Howard Rogers (Karen), David Rogers (Missy), along with the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul also loved Margaret’s sister and brother-in-law, Annie and Leroy Taylor, and the evenings they enjoyed playing board games together.

There are many family and friends who will miss Paul dearly: Emma Wood, and Billy and Peggy Phillips, just to name a few.

Paul especially loved the times he spent with the family during holiday gatherings having dinner, taking pictures and enjoying each other’s company.

Paul was introduced to Margaret by her best friends Billy and Peggy Phillips with whom they spent much time with enjoying dinners, fishing and socializing. Paul always said he was blessed to have met Margaret and be part of her large Christian family and friends. Paul especially enjoyed that they referred to him as “Papaw.”

Paul served the Lord his entire lifetime, and his career was pastoring several churches throughout the states of Indiana and Georgia serving the Church of God.

He has many family members, friends and loved ones in much of the United Stated.

After moving to Gainesville, Ga., Paul was active in Price Road Community Church and Northside Church and where he met his best friend Comer Ledford (Hazel). Paul so enjoyed the many times they sat and talked together after church services enjoying lunch and a frosty. They served God together working as missionaries with Men & Women of Action participating in trips to rebuild and restore churches and homes devastated after disasters.

During Paul’s life of ministry he conducted many eulogies and officiated many weddings for church members and their loved ones. Paul always said the “weddings were a whole lot more fun.” He was proud and honored to officiate his last and most recent marriage of Margaret’s daughter and son-in law, Kim and Bruce Hill.

In 1952, Paul married Martha Sharp of Linton, Ind. They were married until she preceded him in death in 2012. Paul is also preceded in death by his aforementioned parents; son-in-law, Richard D. Dunn; brothers, John Revis Fillers, Bourbondy Ford Fillers and Mitchell Fillers, and Guy Fillers (Margaret); and sister, Elizabeth Fillers.

Paul was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He loved life and lived it to the fullest each and every day. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends, loved ones and four-legged family members Oreo, Java and George, his constant companion.

We all surely will miss hearing Paul’s sermons, prayers and robust singing voice. We know Paul will spend eternity seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. Prayers up to a very special servant of Christ.

A celebration service of Paul’s life was held Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Beaver Creek Freewill Baptist Church in Andrews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church at 853 Beaver Creek Road, Andrews NC 28901.

