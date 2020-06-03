Body

Feb. 19, 1949-May 27, 2020

The Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy announces funeral services for Pietra Pizzillo, who passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She will be warmly remembered by all who knew her, but especially missed by her family: husband of 32 years, Piero Perna; daughter, Jackie Hodges (Jack); son, Carmelo Pulvirenti (Samantha); stepson, Armando Perna; stepdaughter, Sabrina Perna Anderson; brother, Rosolino Pizzillo; and sisters, Lucia Bisesi and Carla D’Abate. Also, sharing in her legacy are five grand-children.

Pietra was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Margaret Pizzillo; sister, Gina Pizzillo; and first husband, Giuseppe Pulvirenti.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, from the chapel of Cochran Funeral Home. The family received friends at the funeral home from noon until the services began.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.