Body

Phillip Lee Chambers, 49, of Andrews, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Tampa, Fla. He had worked as a master electrician and owned C&C Electric while living in Florida for many years.

Phillip enjoyed helping people and was a wonderful husband, father and grand-father.

Phillip liked being outdoors, boating, working on cars and riding motorcycles.

He was the son of the late James Edwin and Deborah K. Leslie Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Lorelei Chambers of Andrews. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Amber Melkoumova and husband Theodore Melkoumov of Fayetteville; a son, Phillip Jr. and wife Pearle of Fayetteville; a brother, James Edwin Chambers III of South Carolina; the maternal grandmother, Alberta Leslie of Dade City, Fla; the paternal grandmother, Phillipa Rice of Zephyrhills, Fla; and two grandchildren, Phillip Chambers III and Chase Chambers. Also surviving are one niece and one nephew.

A private graveside service will take place.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.