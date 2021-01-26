Perry Deitz

Body

Perry Farrell Deitz, 58, was a lifetime resident of Clay County who passed peacefully at his home Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, after an 11-year battle with cancer. He fought a gallant battle.

His hobbies included music, estate sales, yard sales and flea markets. He enjoyed helping others. He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.

Perry was preceded in death by his father, Earl Deitz.

He is survived by his beautiful and loving mother, Betty Deitz; sister, Vicky Johnson and husband Glen; stepmother Helen Deitz; two stepsisters; three step brothers; as well as extended family and many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Perry’s honor to the National Foundation For Cancer Research, 5515 Security Lane, Suite 1105 Rockvile, MD 20852.

No services are planned at this time.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

You may send tributes to the family at www.townson-rose.com.