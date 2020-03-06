Paul Killian

Body

Paul Edward Killian, 67, of Murphy went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

He was a member of Mount Liberty Baptist Church, where he enjoyed playing the piano. Paul had a contagious sense of humor and was a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

He was the son of the late Rev. Howard Sr. and Vesta Stiles Killian. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, the Rev. Howard Killian Jr. and Robert Wayne Killian.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Mary Beth Killian; a daughter, Kim Hollifield and husband Brian of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Savannah Paige Hollifield and Nathanael Wayne Hollifield; and several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mount Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Zack Orton officiating. The interment will be in Sunset Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack England, Jeff Graves, Jack Hedden, Jimmy Palmer, Adam Crisp and Kenny Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Orton and Mike Himsey.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, where the body will remain until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the services.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.