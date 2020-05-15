Patsy Lovingood

Body

Patsy Elizebeth Lovingood, 74, of Murphy, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Hayesville.

She was the daughter of the late Otis Harvey and Mable Bell.

Mrs. Lovingood worked at Mundy’s Lumber for several years.

Patsy had a caring and loving heart for her children, grandchildren and great-grandson.

Mrs. Lovingood was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lovingood; father and mother, Otis Harvey and Mable Bell; and her two brothers, Butch Harvey and Corkey Harvey.

Survivors include daughter, Christina Chastain (David); sons, Joe Lovingood and Thomas Dean; half sister, Pamela Hershe; grandchildren, Amanda Roper (Bobby Junior), Maria Lovingood, Thomas Lovingood, Samuel Guffey, John Chastain, Jaimie Chastain and Kaitlyn Chastain; great-grandson, Edward Roper; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

