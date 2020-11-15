Nolan Wilcox

Body

Nolan Clifford Wilcox, 83, of Nashville, Ga., died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Fla.

He was born Nov. 13, 1936, in Avon, Maine, to the late Clifford Ruel Wilcox and Phoebe Ross Wilcox.

He retired as police chief of Farmington, Maine, after 23 years of service.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of The Shepherd of the Mountains Church in Murphy. He loved his shop work and fishing.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Lena Wilcox of Nashville; two daughters, Heidi (Donald) Woody of Murphy, and Jessica (Kevin) Phillips of Lenoir City, Tenn.; three sons, Clinton (Betty) Steward of Greene, Maine, Walt (Sylvie) Steward of Nashville and David (Cheryl) Wilcox of Port Orchid, Wash.; 12 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews.

The family will honor his request for cremation and no formal service will be held.

Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville, Ga., www.loveinfuneralhome.com, was in charge of arrangements.