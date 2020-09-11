Michael Roberts

Body

Michael David Roberts, a lifetime resident of Cherokee County, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga.

Mike was a proud Marine veteran who served his country with pride, including two tours in Vietnam, and was a lifetime member of VFW Post 7620 and the DAV.

He was a proud husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Michael Scott Roberts; his mother, Bessie Kephart Roberts; and his grandparents, Jefferson Eli and Julia Kephart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jeannie Horton Roberts; his children: daughter Renee Nicely and husband Mel, daughter Missy Allen and husband Preston, daughter Tessa Herron and husband Damon, son Michael Young, daughter Ashley Young; and a special daughter, Traci Allen; and two special sons, Travis Morrow and Kevin Nicely; the mother of his children, Judy Fain; his grandchildren: Natasha/Kai Nicely, Tashaya Holland, Shania Nicely Coward, Sarah Nicely; Courtney, Joey, Miohn and Te’Lor Allen; Jasmine Cox, Juwan and Justice Dorsey; Tilya and Grady McGaha; special grandchildren, Jessie Nicely and Blake Blount; as well as 12 great-grandchildren; his brother, Dennis Kephart; and his sisters, Judy Roberts and Juanita Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, with the Rev. Sam White officiating.

A graveside service for the family will immediately follow at Owl Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812, Hayesville American Legion Post 532, and the Marine Corps League Cherokee Detachment 1011. Pallbearers will be Kevin Nicely, Jeff Mashburn, Dean Mashburn, Raymond (Tootie) Moore, Adam Allison, Neal Kephart and Gene Kephart. Honorary pallbearers will be Miohn Allen, Justice Dorsey and Grady McGaha.

Family will receive friends prior to the services from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in honor of Michael David Roberts to the Warrior Veterans Outreach online at https://www.warriorsveteranoutreach.com.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register will be available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.