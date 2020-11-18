Michael Lindsay

Body

Michael Gordon Lindsay, 71, of Bryson City and Wilcox, Ariz., passed away Monday, Nov, 2, 2020.

Mr. Lindsay was born March 9, 1949, in Gaston County to the late Gordon and Leona Lindsay.

He was self-employed with his own construction company in the power plant construction industry.

Michael was an avid aviator; in addition, he enjoyed raising steers that he would, in turn, donate for the benefit of children’s homes.

Michael also served his country in the United States Army.

Mr. Lindsay is survived by his wife, Debora Lindsay, of 45 years. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Mary Stiles (Gil Crouch) of Wesser Creek and Peggy Curtis of Murphy; two nieces, two grandnieces and one grandnephew.

At the request of Michael, no services will be held.

Memorial donations can be made to his favorite charity, Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations, checks and money orders only, can be mailed to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.

Crisp Funeral Home, Bryson City, crispfuneralhome@gmail.com, is assisting the Lindsay family.