Medley Garner

Medley Inez Garner, 88, of River Road in South Blairsville, Ga., passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, following an extended illness.

Mrs. Garner was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Murphy, the daughter of the late Isaac M. Taylor and Methia Calloway Taylor.

She was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She enjoyed fishing, playing bingo and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Perry Willis Garner in 1999; and seven brothers, Frank, John, Willard, Glenn, Albert, Charles and Jim Taylor.

Mrs. Garner was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving Mrs. Garner are three sons and two daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Cheri Garner of Griffin, Ga., Ray and Joy Garner of Roswell, Ga., Eddie Garner of Blairsville; one daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and David Wood of Forest Park, Ga.; one sister, Jean Norwood of Gastonia; nine grandchildren, Kevin, Chris and Joey Garner, Lacey and Lora Legel, Taylor Garner, Kimberly Bright, Anthony Garner and Kaye Wood; 17 great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from the Mountain View Chapel with Pastor Ray Potts officiating.

In lieu of flowers if you wish, the family requests donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Mrs. Garner’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

