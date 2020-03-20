Mary Ruth Dalrymple

Body

Mary Ruth Logan Dalrymple, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Murphy Rehab & Nursing.

Preceding Mary Ruth in death were her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, several cousins, her brother, T.J., and her husband of 57 years, Frederick.

Immediate family surviving Mary Ruth include her son, Dean; daughters, Janine Plemmons (Ron) and Ilisse Hooper (Craig); son, Eric (Sarah); her grandchildren, Brook Smith (Matt), Dustin Hooper, Karleigh, Dodge, Weston and Saige Dalrymple; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Mason Smith.

Mary Ruth grew in the Martins Creek community. She attended Martins Creek School, Murphy High, Young Harris College and North Georgia College, Dahlonega, where she received her bachelor’s degree.

Her need to help others led to her 33-year teaching career (Martins Creek, then to Union County, Ga., schools).

Mary Ruth devoted many years of service to both Bellview Community Club and 4-H clubs in North Carolina and Union Co., Ga., schools.

In later years, fixing lots of snacks and finding just the right cartoon channel for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest source of joy.

Finally, the family extends a huge expression of gratitude to everyone at Murphy Rehab & Nursing. The administration, staff and fellow residents made her stay a most pleasant one.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Jerry Morrow will officiate. Burial will be in the Bellview Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home.

You may send tributes to the Dalrymple family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.