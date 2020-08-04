Body

Marie Payne, 95, of Andrews, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She was born in Swain County to the late Emilis and Delsie Anderson Watkins.

Marie enjoyed birdwatching and watching her fish in the aquarium. She loved making quilts and reading her Bible. Marie enjoyed playing “counselor” to anyone who needed advice.

She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marie was one of the oldest charter members at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Payne; and one daughter, Joyce.

She is survived by three sons, Doil Payne and wife Shirley, and Jewell and Bill Payne; two daughters, Patsy Hyde and husband Larry and Peggy Adams and husband Steve; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church in Andrews. The Rev. Donald Watkins and Dr. Jack Hollowell officiated. Special music was provided by David Lovingood. Burial was in Moss Cemetery. Pallbearers were Terry Adams, Chris Adams, Steve Hyde, Jeff Payne and Mike Payne.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the family at mem.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.